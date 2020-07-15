OUTLOOK FOR PERUNOVICH?
0 comments

OUTLOOK FOR PERUNOVICH?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Prospecting for Blues

Defenseman Scott Perunovich handles the puck during a scrimmage at a Blues Prospect Camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What do you expect to be a reasonable floor for Scott Perunovich? Is there a chance this guy could be the next Pronger or Pietrangelo? It seems like he's a name to watch out for in the next couple of seasons.

JT: Perunovich isn't the biggest guy around, so I think the better comp might be more along the lines of Boston's Torey Krug. Fiesty, plays bigger than the his size. Good skater. Good playmaker. There are a lot of smaller defensemen making their mark in the NHL these days.

I don't think it's overstating it to say the Blues are very excited to see what Perunovich can do at this level.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports