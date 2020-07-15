OUTLOOK FOR PERUNOVICH?

QUESTION: What do you expect to be a reasonable floor for Scott Perunovich? Is there a chance this guy could be the next Pronger or Pietrangelo? It seems like he's a name to watch out for in the next couple of seasons.
JT: Perunovich isn't the biggest guy around, so I think the better comp might be more along the lines of Boston's Torey Krug. Fiesty, plays bigger than the his size. Good skater. Good playmaker. There are a lot of smaller defensemen making their mark in the NHL these days.
I don't think it's overstating it to say the Blues are very excited to see what Perunovich can do at this level.
