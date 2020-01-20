OUTLOOK FOR PITCHING PROSPECTS?
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera pitches during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Long term, are these pitchers going to be starters or relievers: Fernandez, Cabrera and Woodford?

COMMISH: Long term, Woodford and Cabrera will be starters and Fernandez a reliever. Maybe even this year — for the Cardinals.

