OUTLOOK FOR PITCHING PROSPECTS?

QUESTION: Long term, are these pitchers going to be starters or relievers: Fernandez, Cabrera and Woodford?
COMMISH: Long term, Woodford and Cabrera will be starters and Fernandez a reliever. Maybe even this year — for the Cardinals.
