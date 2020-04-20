OUTSIDE OPINIONS OF CARDS' FARM SYSTEM?

QUESTION: Beyond local viewpoints, what's are some opinions of the Cardinals' farm system around baseball? Pitching-rich? Pitching overrated? No power bats? Or short on offense overall? Deep/not deep in prospects overall?
COMMISH: The Cardinals' system seems, at the top, to be heavily stocked with hard-throwing pitchers, even after some have had to be traded in recent years to get Ozuna and then Goldschmidt. I do not think there is a lot of power in the system.
Overall, I'm not hearing that it's overly deep, although there seems a good quartet or even quintet of third basemen that could reach the majors someday, even if it's at some other position.
