OUTSIDE OPINIONS OF CARDS' FARM SYSTEM?
Gorman, Carlson, Thompson

(From left) Third baseman Nolan Gorman, outfielder Dylan Carlson, pitcher Zack Thompson. (Post-Dispatch photos by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Beyond local viewpoints, what's are some opinions of the Cardinals' farm system around baseball? Pitching-rich? Pitching overrated? No power bats? Or short on offense overall? Deep/not deep in prospects overall?

COMMISH: The Cardinals' system seems, at the top, to be heavily stocked with hard-throwing pitchers, even after some have had to be traded in recent years to get Ozuna and then Goldschmidt. I do not think there is a lot of power in the system.

Overall, I'm not hearing that it's overly deep, although there seems a good quartet or even quintet of third basemen that could reach the majors someday, even if it's at some other position.

