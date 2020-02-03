OVERALL, ARE THE CARDINALS DONE SHOPPING?

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals done adding to the club or do you see them doing a little more shopping leading up to and during spring training? Maybe a veteran bench player and a bullpen arm?
GOOLD: As the Cardinals approached spring training, they internally suggested that adding a pitcher at some point is likely, perhaps like a Bud Norris or Pat Neshek move in the coming weeks of spring training. That does seem likely, still. They need the start of camp or the setting of 40-man rosters around the majors to get players willing to take a minor-league contract with an NRI. That's what they're offering at this point.
They also wouldn't turn down a look at a lefthanded-hitting option for the bench, though one doesn't immediately stand out as a likely target, from what I've been able to tell.