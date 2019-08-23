QUESTION: Molina's started nine out 10 games since returning. Would it be better for the lineup, the team and Molina if there was a better split with Wieters, say 70/30 or 60/40?
BENFRED: Not if Molina hits.
He's got a .267 average and .421 on-base percentage in his last five games. Super small sample size, I know, but that's a .754 OPS.
Wieters on the season has a .716 OPS. Wieters has had more pop this season, but .222 average and .271 OBP are not better than Molina when Molina is right, and he's looking right as he gets settled back in.