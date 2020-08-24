OVIEDO ON THE RISE?

QUESTION: With all of these young, amazing arms showing up, which of these debut performances do you believe will turn into successful MLB careers?
GOOLD: A few of the pitchers who debuted over the weekend are going to contribute to the Cardinals in the coming years, if not already this year. But Johan Oviedo, who was impressive with his start, has the highest ceiling and he has the wingspan clearly to reach it. The question is whether he sticks as a starter or becomes part of the future of the bullpen with Hicks and Helsley.
