OVIEDO ON THE RISE?
CARDINALS SUMMER CAMP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo throws batting practice during a team workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

QUESTION: With all of these young, amazing arms showing up, which of these debut performances do you believe will turn into successful MLB careers?

GOOLD: A few of the pitchers who debuted over the weekend are going to contribute to the Cardinals in the coming years, if not already this year. But Johan Oviedo, who was impressive with his start, has the highest ceiling and he has the wingspan clearly to reach it. The question is whether he sticks as a starter or becomes part of the future of the bullpen with Hicks and Helsley.

