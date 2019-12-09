QUESTION: Is it possible that Cardinals ownership and the front office work together too closely? Seems that the biggest thing missing right now in the front office is a strong voice of dissension. I don’t mean conflicting on everything, but something similar to what the team had with Tony La Russa.
GOOLD: Interesting thought. I see where you're coming from, and it's one of the questions I asked back at the beginning of the winter about whether Cardinals management got too stale — too much of the same faces and same voices making the same decisions and avoiding the same risks.
But it's worth noting that the ownership and front office aren't always on the same page. I've given Giancarlo Stanton as an example before of a move that the ownership drove and the front office followed, realizing that it was the pathway to Ozuna or Yelich, even as the front office had some hesitance about possibly acquiring Stanton.
Even this past week, I was told there's some debate within the walls of Busch Stadium about how aggressively to pursue a starter in the free-agent market and how long to wait on the word, definitive word, on Carlos Martinez.