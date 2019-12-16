QUESTION: The Cardinals traded four prospects to Miami to get Marcell Ozuna, and now seem prepared to let Ozuna walk. Not regarding the value of having Ozuna play here for two years (and that did have some value), but only looking at the long-term impact, would you have traded those four prospects for the draft choice that they will get if Ozuna leaves?
COMMISH: I don't think you could look at it that way. They got two good years out of Ozuna, one playoff appearance and one above .500 year. On the other hand, Alcantara is really the only one who has helped the Marlins. Gallen already has been traded and Sierra may never be ready. So, it is not four players for one draft pick.
Follow-up: Would the Cardinals offer Ozuna a 2-year deal with multiple options? Would Ozuna take such a deal?
COMMISH: I still think Ozuna is going to get more than two years from somebody else. He will come back here only as a last resort.