QUESTION: Is Marcell Ozuna locked into the cleanup spot during the postseason, regardless of results?
BENFRED: I wouldn't bet on anything else. He's not hit anywhere else this season. And the Cardinals don't have a bat that can match his production if it shows up. Mike Shildt does not seem like the type to switch that up now. Especially with Ozuna showing some signs of shaking out of his slump in Game 162.
I would bet on him wearing the green sleeve the rest of the way. Not sure why the Cardinals suggested he take it off in the first place. Let a guy wear what he likes. (No, I don't think not wearing the sleeve contributed to his slump.)