QUESTION: Do you think Marcell Ozuna plays for the Cardinals next season?
BENFRED: Long answer here. Short summary at the end.
The Cardinals are going to have to decide if the headaches Ozuna has caused since they traded for him last season are eased by the production he has produced this season. And then they are going to have to decide if Ozuna's projections over the length of the contract he would accept is better in terms of value and production than the value/production of already existing internal options. Is Ozuna's proven yet sometimes unreliable production better than creating opportunities for Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena, Tyler O'Neill, etc?
Again, if the Cardinals are planning a pursuit of Ozuna, they are hiding it very well. Usually there's a sign or two it's something they want to do. The risk with the youth movement plan is the lack of reliable production. The ups and downs of Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Randal Grichuk and to some degree even Stephen Piscotty remind how hard it is to turn prospect optimism into major league production.
Ozuna is not exactly the safest bet either for a multi-year deal worth big money, which is what he should seek as a 28-year-old coming off of a power-packed, productive and healthy season. His track record with offseasons is certainly something any team should consider before committing to him for multiple years and mega millions. He showed up to spring training knowing he needed to get in shape. These days, guys are supposed to show up in shape. He has been hard to nail down about his health problems, treatment and recovery at times. The Cardinals didn't like wrestling through that.
They certainly like his production now. Is that enough to make them make a long-term commitment? Hard to see it at the moment, considering their public stance (they've been cold on it when asked) and the prospects on the climb. On top of that, they can offer him the qualifying offer and pick up a draft pick if he declines it to accept a multi-year deal elsewhere.
If I had to bet on it today, I think Ozuna plays elsewhere next season.