QUESTION: Ozuna is an elite talent, we can probably all agree, but he is slumping badly at the worst time. Do the Cardinals look at this as just a natural baseball cycle, or an area of high concern that would keep them from offering him a long term deal?
COMMISH: A very good question. He long has been considered an impact hitter. But, except for a couple of homers, there has been very little impact lately — 10 for 89, to be precise. That would be a concern if I was thinking about re-signing him, which I still hope they would consider.
To a follow-up question about the Cards making a qualifying offer to Ozuna, Commish replied:
If Ozuna takes the $19 million qualifying offer, I'm for that. But that wouldn't be for three or four years, just one. I can see the front office's hesitation for a huge, multi-year deal in light of recent developments. Of course, Ozuna still has a chance to change that narrative in the coming weeks.