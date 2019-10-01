Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . Marcell Ozuna went to the plate in September with a Wiffle Ball bat?
Anytime a scribe makes reference to Brandon Moss' 2016 September, you know a ballplayer is really struggling. That year, manager Mike Matheny kept Moss in the lineup – and in the middle of the lineup – because Moss still had the power to change a game with a swing. Instead, his swings-and-misses changes the course of the season ... and the Cards missed the playoffs. Well, Marcell Ozuna's September kept reminding me of '16. Every day, Ozuna was in the middle of that Cards lineup. And more days than not, he looked as lost as Moss.
In September, Ozuna had a .622 OPS. For perspective, this season Harrison Bader's OPS was .680.
Ozuna went 0-for-11 in his final 11 at-bats of August, and stumbled into September, getting a hit in only one of his first six games played.
He had good career numbers against Stephen Strasburg, and Ozuna homered off the big-time pitcher in the important Sept. 16 win. And he homered in the Sept. 21 Wrigley win at Chicago, 9-8.
But in the most important month of the Cards season – and with a contract expiring and potential employers watching – Ozuna hit .160 in September. His slugging percentage was .340.