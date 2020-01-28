OZUNA'S EXIT

QUESTION: What are your final thoughts on Marcell Ozuna going to Atlanta on a one-year deal that was worth just $200,000 more than the Cardinals' qualifying offer he declined?
BENFRED: I don't think the Cardinals were all that interested -- clearly -- in keeping him around on anything but the qualifying offer, and maybe not even that. They knew he was going to decline the QO when they offered it, so it was a no-risk move that netted a draft pick.
This is one of the rare moments where we've observed quite different stances between the manager and the front office.
Shildt wanted Ozuna back. He made that clear at Winter Meetings. His tone had changed at Winter Warm-Up. It was as if he knew Ozuna was gone, and a day later, he was.
The front office gave zero signs it was all that interested in an Ozuna reunion -- other than the usual "no shut doors" comments that come with any free agent, in part because teams are not supposed to publicly take away from a player's free-agent stock
But compare the comments made about Ozuna to the comments made about, say, Matt Wieters, the catcher the Cardinals made known they wanted. Compare it to the recruitment of Paul Goldschmidt.
The front office is serious about creating opportunities for the young players. Ozuna's two seasons were a roller coaster between his spikes in performance, his standoff with the club about his shoulder, his oversleeping a game in season one, and so on.
I said again and again and again in these chats that were was nothing indicating the Cardinals would be willing to offer him more than another team, and even though Ozuna didn't get nearly what he wanted, the Cardinals still didn't match it.
I do think Ozuna was truthful about wanting to stay in St. Louis.