QUESTION: Now that Ozuna has dropped Boras, do you think he would be looking for an extension here?
GOOLD: I don't think these two things are related. Just the agent the Cardinals are going to talk to would be.
Here's what I know about this: Ozuna has warmed to the Cardinals and has really enjoyed this season so far with them. Any detachment or frustration he felt last year either stemmed from his health or the general ick that seemed to grip the clubhouse at times last year. They were losing. There were communication issues. You know the drill. Ozuna was not blind to that.
This year, different. He's feeling better. He's feeling stronger. He digs the vibe. He'd be interested in sticking around, and will want to have that conversation at some point. He told me that he sees this as "an opportunity" and he later called this season full of "motivation for what's possible." I would expect he'd really like a chance to choose where he plays next.