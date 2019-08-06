QUESTION: When Ozuna's bat is on, it's so fun to watch. But having opponents tag up from 2nd to 3rd on a fly to left is hard to stomach. Do you sign him despite this issue?
BENFRED: I'll stick with what I said earlier. Until I see some sort of sign the Cardinals have interest in bringing back Ozuna, I'll assume that's not happening. Should they? Maybe. But his unpredictability is hard to give a long-term deal to. He's been hurt twice in two seasons. The shoulder issue last season left some scar tissue, not in his shoulder but between him and the team.
I'm not convinced the Cardinals have the answers for that position internally if he leaves, but there are other ways to add players.