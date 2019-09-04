QUESTION: Do you believe Ozuna will return to the Cards next season?
GOOLD: I hear the want on his side.
I don't yet see the motivation on their side.
I'd put the odds on it right now of, say, 35-65 that he returns.
Follow-up: Anything you've heard or observed to make you feel that the Cardinals are considering making an earnest run towards securing Ozuna's services before he reaches free agency?
GOOLD: Nothing of note. Ozuna has made his interest in staying with the Cardinals clear. The Cardinals have only suggested that a qualifying offer is for sure (obviously) and that they have time and options on their side, and that they don't want to close the way for Carlson to be a part of the 2020 team.
That's all. Nothing has changed in the past week or so on this subject from what I know, from what I have been told, from what I have been able to report. If they're talking, they are doing so out of earshot of many, many, many people.