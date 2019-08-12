QUESTION: Why are you of the opinion that Ozuna will be back? I agree they need to go after him, but it sounds like BenFred and Danny Mac share a different opinion — they see zero indication that the Cardinals want him back.
COMMISH: Ozuna is talking as if he wants to stay. The front office doesn't really need to say much right now. This year is more important than next, at least at this moment.
But it would be a large mistake to let him get away.
Follow-up: If you had to decide today, would you re-sign Ozuna, and at what cost?
COMMISH: I don't know what market he will command but I wouldn't hesitate to get involved. He still is only 28 years old, so a five-year deal takes him only to 33.
Comment: Good or bad, Ozuna plays with a lot of energy and not like a robot.
COMMISH: His energy shows easily enough. He made only one really bad play in the outfield this year when he climbed the wall only to find that the ball wasn't anywhere near him. His arm is getting better but still only adequate. But he covers more ground than most left fielders.