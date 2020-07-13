OZUNA'S OPPORTUNITY

QUESTION: Shouldn't Marcell Ozuna perform better offensively if he's in a DH role, as is being anticipated in Atlanta?
COMMISH: Ozuna actually isn't that bad an outfielder, and with Markakis opting out in Atlanta, I can see Ozuna playing.
You never know how a man used to playing in the field will do performing only as a hitter. Sometimes, their attention wanders.
Follow-up: What former Cardinal — thinking of Pujols, Ozuna, Heyward — will this 60-game season help or hurt the most?
COMMISH: It could help Pujols get into more games because if he can stay healthy in a short season, he can play more often at first base while Ohtani is DH-ing for the Angels. I see little effect for Heyward, and Ozuna probably can go every day, what with the DH available to him.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.