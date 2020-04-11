OZZIE SMITH, Shortstop, 1982
0 comments

OZZIE SMITH, Shortstop, 1982

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Ozzie Smith

Ozzie Smith throws to first after forcing out Milwaukee's Robin Yount in Game 6 of the 1982 World Series. (Post-Dispatch photo)

The Wizard’s first season with the Cardinals saw the dazzling, Gold Glove defense and the flickers of an emerging offensive player, urged along by Whitey Herzog incentivizing groundballs. Smith went 25-for-30 on stolen bases and raised his on-base percentage above .330 for the first time in his career. As Herzog predicted, Smith’s gift for run-prevention helped win the pennant, and his defense-boosted 5.2 WAR that season is the highest by a Cardinals’ shortstop in any World Series season.

All-October: David Eckstein, 2006 — World Series MVP had key RBIs, .364 average.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports