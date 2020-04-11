OZZIE SMITH, Shortstop, 1982

The Wizard’s first season with the Cardinals saw the dazzling, Gold Glove defense and the flickers of an emerging offensive player, urged along by Whitey Herzog incentivizing groundballs. Smith went 25-for-30 on stolen bases and raised his on-base percentage above .330 for the first time in his career. As Herzog predicted, Smith’s gift for run-prevention helped win the pennant, and his defense-boosted 5.2 WAR that season is the highest by a Cardinals’ shortstop in any World Series season.
All-October: David Eckstein, 2006 — World Series MVP had key RBIs, .364 average.
