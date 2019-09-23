COMMENT: Interesting to see some regular-season parallels between the Blues and Cards this year. Disappointing first half of the season, fan angst over no movement at the trading deadline, a midseason call-up (Binnington/Edman) providing a spark and a terrific second half. Can only hope the Cards follow the Blues script in the playoffs!
COMMISH: The signs are there, certainly. While their achievements were laudable, not sure the Blues had to go through the Braves, Dodgers and Yankees/Astros, though. Some of the better regular-season hockey teams got knocked off earlier in the playoffs.