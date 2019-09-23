Subscribe for 99¢
Oakland Athletics vs St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan O'Reilly throws out a pitch during a ceremony with the other members of the Blue and the Stanley Cup at before a game between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Interesting to see some regular-season parallels between the Blues and Cards this year. Disappointing first half of the season, fan angst over no movement at the trading deadline, a midseason call-up (Binnington/Edman) providing a spark and a terrific second half. Can only hope the Cards follow the Blues script in the playoffs!

COMMISH: The signs are there, certainly. While their achievements were laudable, not sure the Blues had to go through the Braves, Dodgers and Yankees/Astros, though. Some of the better regular-season hockey teams got knocked off earlier in the playoffs.