QUESTION: Do you see any parallels between Oscar Mercado (above, with the Cleveland Indians) and Delvin Perez? Both were highly drafted young shortstops, with good athleticism and defense but short on offense. As Mercado grew into his body and switched positions, he went from suspect to prospect to a good major leaguer. Any such hope for Perez?
GOOLD: Interesting question. Let's sort through this with some history. Mercado was an athletic, young, and still maturing shortstop when he was signed. I spoke to him a few years into his career and he talked about how the position wore on him. The speed of the game, the errors, everything -- it was just taxing to play shortstop, and he felt in hindsight that really, really, really limited his offense. He carried struggles at shortstop to the plate. And his struggles at shortstop were in part because of his arm and accuracy. Once he was free of that position and allowed to roam center field and let loose with his arm and find comfort there, it gave him more confidence at the plate, too. He took off as a prospect.
Where he's different than Perez is this: Perez excels at shortstop. That's where he's at his best, that's his marketable skill, and the offense has to come around as he grows. A position change would limit his contribution to the team, would reduce his status as a prospect. Instead, the confidence and consistency on offense should come from maturity -- the strength that comes with maturing, and that's what the Cardinals are working on with him.