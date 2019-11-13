QUESTION: Which Blues player would it be the biggest mistake to provoke into a fight? Might be Parayko?
JT: Parayko is getting more physical, although I think we'd all still like to see more. I also think he falls into the category of doesn't know his own strength. I think we've all seen several occasions where it looks like he's barely shoving the other guy, and the guy either falls backward or crumples to the ice. With Parayko, it's just a matter of getting him worked up enough, mad enough (fight-wise).