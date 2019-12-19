PARAYKO'S VALUE

COMMENT: If "Colt 55" would get mean, I mean Chris Pronger mean, we could have another Larry Robinson. We have Ken Dryden (Binner) in goal, get back the Russian Rocket (Vlad) on the wing, it's the 21st century version of the Habs in their prime. The Blues have the pieces, including the coach.
JT: "Mean" may never be part of Colton Parayko's game. But he does seem to be adding at least some measure of sandpaper to his game. I get the sense he's very highly-regarded around the league. He's been blocking a lot of shots this season and playing very, very good defense.