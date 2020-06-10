PARAYKO'S POTENTIAL
0 comments

PARAYKO'S POTENTIAL

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Blues 2, Wild 1

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and Wild center Eric Staal trade punches on Oct. 30, 2019, at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: Do you know if the Blues want Colton Parayko to be more physical, or are they happy with the way that he is playing now?

JT: Of course, they want him to be more physical. That's basically a prerequisite to playing for Berube.

And I think Parayko did get more physical last year, although I'm sure the Blues would like him to turn it up another notch.

To a follow-up comment in which Parayko and Pietrangelo were compared and contrasted, JT replied:

... Pietrangelo is the better player overall but Parayko is a still-ascending player. Parayko has a harder shot and is a faster skater than Pietrangelo. Pietrangelo has better instincts, I think, and is a better passer. They're both very good defensively, although their defensive styles are different. And Parayko has the potential to be a 50-point guy if he got steady time on the power play, especially if it were on the No. 1 unit.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports