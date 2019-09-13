Subscribe for 99¢
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

The Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (center) drinks beer poured by teammate Alex Pietrangelo during the team's Stanley Cup victory parade on June 15 in downtown St. Louis. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Over the past 20 years, only one NHL team has pulled off a repeat as Stanley Cup champions. That would be the Pittsburgh Penguins, who went back-to-back in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Over that same period, only two teams have failed to make the playoffs after winning the Cup the previous season: the Carolina Hurricanes stayed home after the 2006-07 campaign and the Los Angeles Kings did so after the 2014-15 season.

So where will the Blues fall along that spectrum? As mentioned, they won Game 7 of the Cup Final against Boston on June 12; they’re back in camp on Sept. 13. That’s barely three months of down time to recharge batteries, recover from the wear and tear of a season (and in a few cases surgery), and get in some training for the coming campaign. Are the Blues ready to go at it again?