PASSING AROUND THE DH ROLE

QUESTION: It seems the Cardinals are taking the approach of the DH as a position for a day of rest from the field for their guys. At least initially. Is there any other team in MLB that uses this approach, as opposed to having a singular big bopper there to generate offense? Our offense could really use a boost from that position?
BENFRED: If the Cardinals had a big bopper who did not have a great defensive fit, then they probably would not be taking the approach they're mentioning now.
And the approach they are describing now could certainly change. Shildt said he would not mind someone seizing the DH role and locking it down.
But they don't have someone, right now, that 100 percent presents a better option than moving it around.
And yes, that is a read on the state of their offense.
Jose Martinez would have been good, but he's gone. He was the perfect DH-in-the-NL guy, but when there's no DH, that's not a good thing. No one expected the pandemic to expedite the clearly approaching rule change; most thought it would happen when the next CBA arrives after the 2021 season — if there's no work stoppage.
The Cardinals are hoping a DH emerges, kind of like they are hoping this offensive uptick emerges.
If that doesn't happen the role will be passed around.
