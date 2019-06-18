GORDO ON MAROON: After scoring 44 goals the previous two seasons, he scored just 10 in 74 games for his hometown Blues. The Big Rig finally got into gear late in the regular season, producing 12 points in his last 17 games. His physical play (54 playoff hits) and ability to control the puck down low in the offensive zone helped the Blues establish their Cup-winning identity. And Blues fans will never forget his winning goal in double overtime of Game 7 against the Dallas Stars. On balance, he enjoyed a very good homecoming.
