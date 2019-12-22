2. PAT MAROON SCORES

The Blues had won Game 6 in Dallas to force a decisive Game 7 in St. Louis in the second round of the playoffs. Both teams scored with 2½ minutes of each other in the first period and then settled in for a long battle. No one scored in the second or third period, so the game went to sudden-death overtime. No one scored in the first 20 minutes, and then early in the second overtime, Tyler Bozak won a faceoff, rookie Robert Thomas took a shot that hit the bar and off the back of goalie Ben Bishop, who grew up in St. Louis, but the puck didn't go in.
There was Pat Maroon, the Oakville kid who had taken a pay cut to sign with his hometown team so he could spend more time with his young son, to sweep in and knock the puck into the net, ending the game after 85 minutes, 55 seconds, and sending the Blues to the conference final.