Cardinals close out Angels series

Paul DeJong reacts after recording the last out of an inning late in the June 23 game against the Angels at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

GORDO ON DEJONG: After hitting .360 in April, he hit just .200 in May, .218 in June and .227 thus far in July. After drawing 20 walks in May. he drew just five in June while posting a dismal .259 on-base percentage. DeJong (.258, 13 homers, 36 RBIs overall) has driven home just 10 runs since May 19. He is hitting .174 with runners in scoring position this season and .138 with RISP and two outs. But he has remained a consistently solid fielder.

Grade: D-PLUS