QUESTION: Is Paul DeJong a top-tier shortstop or just average? His power suggests above average, but his OPS suggests average to below average. If Edman and DeJong are playing 3rd and SS next year, would Edman have better range at short? Would DeJong moving to a less stressful position help his offense blossom? Or is he just a .250 hitter with power?
BENFRED: It's fair and right to be concerned with Paul DeJong's consistency. That's going to be the challenge for him. Becoming more consistent. Fewer slumps. Shorter slumps.
What I would not worry about is his power or his defense. Both are special. In back-to-back seasons he's set records for HRs by a Cardinals shortstops. In back-to-back seasons he has ranked among the best defenders in the game in terms of Runs Saved at his position.
You mentioned his OPS. It's .771. That's seventh-best among NL shortstops at the moment. It's in between Corey Seager and Dansby Swanson. His 27 HRs are third-best in that group. His DRS ranks sixth-best among all shortstops. He's 26.
This is a long way of saying, no, I would not move Paul DeJong from SS.
Consistency is his challenge. He's improved every weakness so far, so there's no reason to think he won't find a way to improve this one.