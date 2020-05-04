PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT: COOPERSTOWN-BOUND?

QUESTION: Is Goldschmidt a future Hall of Famer?
GOOLD: If he is, then the Cardinals are going to get five (four?) excellent, MVP caliber seasons from him to burnish that resumé and pave the way to Cooperstown. He's a very good player, an excellent player. He needs to build an elite career -- and he's got to get 10 years of service time, too, to be eligible.
This should be part of his peak, part of what makes his case for inclusion in the Cooperstown conversation.
