GORDO ON GOLDSCHMIDT: His soft hands at first base improved the team's defense. He helped trigger the second-half surge with 27 RBIs and a 1.085 OPS in July. He went 9 for 21 with five runs scored in the NLDS.
But Goldschmidt's bottom line was disappointing: a 30-point drop in batting average from 2018 and a 100-point OPS decline. This was especially unsettling given MLB's power surge due to juiced baseballs. He hit just .252 with runners in scoring position and .244 with RISP and two outs. Goldschmidt turned 32 last month and the Cardinals owe him $130 million over the next five years. Feel free to fret.