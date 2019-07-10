GORDO ON GOLDSCHMIDT: OK, so he is a great fielder and a smart base runner. But the Cardinals gave him a five-year, $130 million contract extension expecting him to produce runs. He smacked nine homers in his first 23 games, then hit just five in his next 62 games. Goldschmidt (.254,, 16 homers, 37 RBIs overall) drove in just four runs during a span of 101 at-bats in June and July. His .769 OPS is well off his career average of .917. Goldschmidt finally got rolling again on the West Coast swing, going 9 for 26 with four walks, two doubles, two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Gordo: Cardinals' front office in a jam as organization's talent base erodes
-
Comeback looks unlikely as Ankiel nears what agent Boras calls 'decision time'
-
Goold: Players want answers about livelier baseballs amid home run 'explosion'
-
All-Star notebook: Slugger Alonso calls Cards' Goldschmidt 'a guy I want to emulate'
-
Hochman: Five Cards 'wild cards' heading into MLB's second half