PAY CUT FOR YADI?

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

Yadier Molina acknowledges a standing ovation from the fans at Busch Stadium in his first at-bat since coming off the disabled list in June 2018.  (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Yadier Molina says he wants to remain a Cardinal and thinks something could be worked out, yet acknowledges the physical challenge of catching at this point in his career. How about a two-year deal at $8 million per season, with incentives?

BENFRED: That would be a $12 million pay cut that would require Molina to — at least for the theatrics of it — go through free agency. Would another team be willing to give him more to shape a young pitching staff? Hard to say, considering his age and the financial landscape of front offices after the pandemic.

Ideally it would be a year with a vesting option for a second, but he might want more than that. Incentives that took him to $10 million would certainly be more appealing than a $10 million guarantee.

But we are ignoring the unknown, and it's a big one. How much does coronavirus tighten the spending on teams. It's safe to assume the Cardinals will be on the conservative side of the new normal.

