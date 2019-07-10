QUESTION: Pietrangelo has to be looking at Kaarlson and Daughty contracts as what he wants. We have seen Army move on from Backes and Brouwer, but some team will be willing to pay him so much money for so long. What's the market price for Petro and what do you think is the Army ceiling?
TOM T.: Every contract signed by a defenseman adds to the list of comparables, and dollars are only going to go up. As I said earlier, I think the Blues will have more confidence in Year 6 of a Pietrangelo contract than they did in Year 5 of the Backes contract. Pietrangelo has an AAV of $6.5 million right now. I don't know that $11 million is something the Blues could afford, but it will likely end up being a lot closer to $10 million than I would have thought six months ago. I would expect Armstrong to try to extend Pietrangelo before he goes on the open market.
Follow-up: Would Pietrangelo and Schenn consider taking "hometown discounts"? It really seems like the chemistry and success with the Blues is a big deal, but then again, more money is more money.
TOM T.: I could see Pietrangelo taking $10.5 instead of $11.5. I wouldn't label Bouwmeester and Gunnarsson as "hometown discounts" as much as two veterans taking the sure thing rather than rolling the dice on free agency. It was as much a favor to themselves and their families as it was to the Blues.
It's going to be less of a gamble for Pietrangelo and Schenn. Someone is going to pay them. Armstrong is going to have to look at the whole picture, including what the cap is going to do down the road. And if Pietrangelo or Schenn want to get paid more somewhere else, they've earned that privilege.