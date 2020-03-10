PAYING JACK FLAHERTY

QUESTION: Will back-to-back renewals of Jack Flaherty’s contract decrease the chance he would sign an extension with the Cardinals? Does he feel that he has to get to free agency?
BENFRED: There's a TON of time to work out a deal between now and when he would reach free agency in 2024.
He will be much happier with his eventual arbitration salary, though it still won’t come close to his true value, if he does not agree to an extension before then.
All along, Flaherty has stressed that he's frustrated with the system, not the Cardinals. I believe him, and I think he believes he would be facing a similar circumstance if he played for most other teams.
The Cardinals didn't give him a significantly higher salary because they don't have to, and because an exception here means there could be one requested down the road. It's business. Don't pay what you don't have to, and don't make exceptions, so no one expects it and one can't turn into another.
Flaherty understands the current CBA gives him little to no power. He would like to see that change. He's also going to use his leverage as he builds, just like the team's leverage has been used against him. It’s business for him, too, and he’s shaping up to be a pretty bullish businessman.