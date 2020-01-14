PAYING JACK FLAHERTY

QUESTION: Jack Flaherty has not been shy about reminding people he is underpaid. If he wants to get max money down the line, the Cardinals could have a hard time keeping him. Would the Cardinals consider including Flaherty in an trade package for Arenado if they feared they won’t be able to sign Flaherty long-term?
BENFRED: I'm not sure what you mean about Jack not being shy about being underpaid. I think it’s everyone else that has made that point.
Even when Jack was renewed by the Cards to better protect his leverage when arbitration arrives, he didn’t complain. He said he didn’t agree with the system but that it wasn’t specific to the Cards, and he was right.
He is underpaid. We know it. He knows it. He’s going to make up for it no matter which team pays him, if he performs like this or better moving forward.
Flaherty isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Cardinals would be crazy to trade him.
He’s one of the few untouchables.