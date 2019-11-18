QUESTION: Is Joc Pederson and his lefthanded bat worth a trade pursuit discussion for 2020?
GOOLD: For name recognition, first of all, sure. But let's leap past that and into the crux of what the Cardinals are going to want to find. It starts with an 8. That is, the OPS. The Cardinals had outfield positions that were, for the most part, substandard, subpar, and below league average when it came to OPS.
Look back to 2017, Dexter Fowler's first season with the team, and the switch-hitter had a .851 OPS. Know how many starting outfielders the Cardinals had with that OPS in 2019? None.
Know how many starting players the Cardinals had with that OPS in 2019?
One. And that's only if you count Tommy Edman as a starting player.
That's got to be corrected for the offense to be improved. And so the Cardinals must do this calculus. If they think they'll get an .800 OPS from the committee of youngsters they have, then how do they acquire an OPS of .815, of .825, or goodness go out and get greedy and go for the .850! Well, Pederson had an OPS of .876 this past season and better than .840 each of the past two seasons. He does his damage in a platoon role, and look at that what do the Cardinals have plenty of? Righthanded complements for him.
It makes sense, yes. It has not made momentum, from what I can tell.
His limitations would have to be considered. And the Cardinals should look to do better. Internally, it appears like the Cardinals see Pederson as a lot like what they have. The OPS production says differently. But they would aim higher based on conversations I've had.