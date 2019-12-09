QUESTION: The Diamondbacks might be open to trading David Peralta, who's entering the last year of his contract. He would seem to be a great LF fit for the Cardinals: Gold Glove, bats lefthand, has power. Do you see a move there?
GOOLD: Arizona has been shopping Peralta around to see what they could get in return, especially as nears free agency, as you suggest. Peralta came from the Cardinals system. He was a pitcher for them. Reinvented himself as an outfielder, and he's been a good one, too. Defensively strong. Bats lefthanded. Exactly as you outline.
I've gotten no sense from the Cardinals that he's the move they aim to make -- in part because there's some similarities the Cardinals see between Peralta and the outfielders they have, minus the lefthanded hitting part. Obviously, Peak Peralta -- that 30 homer, .870 OPS Peralta of 2018 -- would be highly attractive to the Cardinals, but if their evaluation is that he's more likely the Peralta of this past year, or career Peralta, then they're judging their own prospect as capable of matching that in left.
This is where the discussion of the .800 OPS comes from. The Cardinals are betting they can get there and more internally. Sounds like a big bet to me. Sounds like they would be better to go for the guarantee. But it's not certain Peralta is that guarantee. He's a career .824 OPS with two spike years and then an OPS in that range of .790-.805.