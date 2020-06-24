PERCENTAGE CHANCE OF A PETRO DEAL?

QUESTION: What percentage would you put on the likelihood that Alex Pietrangelo will sign with the Blues?
TOM T.: I've said all along it's 50-50 because I have no idea what will happen, so I won't be surprised either way. I think his odds of staying with the Blues have gone up slightly because with the cap staying flat, there probably isn't a huge, big money, long term contract waiting for him. So if he signs a shorter deal, the Blues have a better shot at keeping him.
But it only takes one team with a lot of space that really wants him to end that. It will be harder for the Blues to match that. And with everything going on, that may slightly enhance Pietrangelo's desire to stay put. But who knows?
