PERCENTAGE CHANCE OF BASEBALL AT BUSCH?

QUESTION: What is the percent chance a regular-season baseball game is played at Busch Stadium in 2020? It has to be close to zero percent now.
BENFRED: I don't think anything is zero or 100 percent, as much as people wish this situation was black or white. But none of the proposals MLB is kicking around have mentioned games in teams' home cities -- other than the Diamondbacks and the Marlins, of course. So that probably tells us something.
What would be really interesting to know are the dates MLB is circling. At what point does baseball have to be up and running in some way, shape or form to justify having some sort of 2020 season? At what point must a severely altered season be committed to fully, even if circumstances that occur later could allow for more traditional measures?
What you can't do is start down an all-in-Arizona path, play a few games, then decide, hey, maybe we should try something else with this new information we have. There has to be an all-in or all-out date, and a here's-the-plan-we-are-sticking-to-until-it-falls-apart date, and they probably need to be determined pretty soon, if they are not already determined.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!