QUESTION: For each player, what's the percentage chance they'll be wearing the Birds on the Bat next season: Cole, Rendon, Moustakas, Bumgarner, Keuchel (above), Castellanos, Donaldson?
COMMISH: Cole and Rendon, 5 percent.
Moustakas, 35 percent.
Bumgarner 20 percent, Keuchel 30.
Castellanos 15 percent, Donaldson, 10.
Moustakas and Keuchel help fill a couple of big needs — a lefthanded hitter with power and a lefthanded starting pitcher.
Follow-up: If you were going outside the organization for a pitcher, would you go for Keuchel or Wheeler?
COMMISH: I would prefer Keuchel, if he was better than he was against the Cardinals earlier this month. He's lefthanded and a former ace. Wheeler never has been an ace and isn't needed as much. Actually, neither one is needed as much as somebody who can deliver a runner from second or third base.