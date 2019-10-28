Team up with us for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel pitches in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: For each player, what's the percentage chance they'll be wearing the Birds on the Bat next season: Cole, Rendon, Moustakas, Bumgarner, Keuchel (above), Castellanos, Donaldson?

COMMISH: Cole and Rendon, 5 percent.

Moustakas, 35 percent.

Bumgarner 20 percent, Keuchel 30.

Castellanos 15 percent, Donaldson, 10.

Moustakas and Keuchel help fill a couple of big needs — a lefthanded hitter with power and a lefthanded starting pitcher.

Follow-up: If you were going outside the organization for a pitcher, would you go for Keuchel or Wheeler?

COMMISH: I would prefer Keuchel, if he was better than he was against the Cardinals earlier this month. He's lefthanded and a former ace. Wheeler never has been an ace and isn't needed as much. Actually, neither one is needed as much as somebody who can deliver a runner from second or third base.