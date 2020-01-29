Live

PERCENTAGE CHANCE THAT PETRO WILL STAY?
PERCENTAGE CHANCE THAT PETRO WILL STAY?

NHL skills competition

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo poses for a photo with Matthew Tkachuk (center) and Mark Scheifele (left) during the NHL Skills competition at Enterprise Center. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Given the comments from Alex Pietrangelo and Doug Armstrong this past week, what percentage do you give for a deal keeping Alex a Blue?  

TOM T.: I'd still say 50-50. The lack of talking doesn't concern me. They can settle things in one phone call if they have a number they like. For the Blues, the issue will be not what they think Pietrangelo is worth as much as what they think they can handle and what the team will look like in two or three years. If the Blues get comfortable with that and see their way through, they'll get a deal.

I think Pietrangelo will approach this very professionally. And if there was going to be a hometown discount, a deal would be done by now.

