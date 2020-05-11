PERCENTAGE CHANCE WE'LL SEE BASEBALL IN 2020?

COMMENT: The owners want an 82-game season, down from 100, which was down from 120. It will take weeks for the league and union to agree on pay and other issues — at what point does MLB just tell everyone “see you next spring”? The obstacles seem enormous, the format wildly weird (empty stadiums). The chances of baseball returning this summer: less than 20 percent.
COMMISH: If you're going to attach the 20 percent figure to anything, put it on "there won't be baseball." I am more convinced that there will be baseball than not.
But at the same time, it wouldn't be astonishing if the season wasn't played, because there are many hurdles to be cleared medically, economically and logistically to think we'd have a season starting in six weeks.
Baseball will have to start by Aug. 1 at the latest, if there is to be a season. If the teams can't play by August, there is no use trying. There could be no legitimate season unless you wanted to play deep into November, and there is fear of another coronavirus outbreak then.
