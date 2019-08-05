COMMENT: Part of the problem with the Cardinals organization is the erosion of performance standards. Examples: Dexter Fowler has been propped up as having a bounce-back year, when actually, he has the second-worst OPS of his career. Wainwright is viewed as “proving people wrong.” How? He would not start for any of MLB's best teams. At best he is mediocre. Dakota Hudson has a nice future, but he is nearing a 1.60 WHIP. That gets most sent to the minors. Yet he is viewed as having a very good year. Is anyone REALLY paying atrention?
COMMISH: I suspect Wainwright has proven people wrong. I bet you would have said he wouldn't win any games. No one is trumpeting him as an ace, let alone Wainwright. But if the rest of the starters had pitched to their potential, which, for the most part, he has, we wouldn't be having these teeth-gnashing discussions. Mikolas and Flaherty are a combined 12-17. Is that good?
I've never said Fowler has had a bounce-back year. He is doing OK, at best. Dakota Hudson has hit something of a wall and might need a day or two extra before his next start, if possible.