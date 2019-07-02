QUESTION: What can the Blues do this offseason to improve their power play?
BENFRED: Make sacrifices to the hockey gods. Shrug and say it can't possibly get worse? No, I don't know. But it's a totally fair question and something that will be a story line entering the season.
I looked this up a while back, and it's worth mentioning here. The Blues were the first team since the 2011 Bruins (oddly enough) to win the Stanley Cup with a negative score on power-play goal differential, and the third team in the past 50 years to pull it off. It's almost impossible. Like winning a race with an anvil tied around your waist.
Craig Berube needs to have a plan to make the PP less predictable, more fluid and just faster. That could be a staff shakeup, re-assigning the groups. I'm not sure, but it has to change for the better.