PERRON IN THE EXPANSION DRAFT? SAY IT AIN'T SO!
NHL skills competition

Blues forward David Perron waves to the Enterprise Center crowd during the NHL skills competition on Jan. 24. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: About the recent story that David Perron could be left exposed for the expansion draft: Surely, that is not the case, right? Perron is one of the few bonafide snipers we have and seems to love St. Louis since he keeps coming back. That would be a huge mistake.

TOM T.: Perron could be left exposed on the theory that with his age, there will be other better options on the Blues for Seattle to take. That's part of the gambling on the expansion draft. You want to protect your best players and your good young players, since you'd rather potentially have six more years of them than one or two more years of a good older player

It's conceivable it could come down to Sundqvist and Perron for that last spot. Who do you choose then? Sundqvist is six years younger and plays a significant role on the team.

Perron, I will grant you, is a player who has gotten better over the past couple years. How long that upward arc continues is one of those things the Blues will have to try to figure out.

