PERRON'S CAREER ALTERED BY THORNTON'S HIT?

QUESTION: Would David Perron's career have been different if Joe Thornton had not put that nasty hit on him and concussed him?
TOM T.: Losing almost one full season and a big part of another when you're in your early 20s is not a good thing. He may well have had a 30-goal season in there -- he had 21 goals in 57 games in 2011-12 - and that does change the way teams look at you. If he had that, would the Blues have traded him to Edmonton when they did?
As to whether Perron would be playing like he is now earlier in his career, I don't know about that. The move to Vegas turned his career around. Jonathan Marchessault got him to use a new stick, which revived his career. If he doesn't do that, I don't know how his game would be today.