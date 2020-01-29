Live

PERRON'S CAREER ALTERED BY THORNTON'S HIT?
0 comments

PERRON'S CAREER ALTERED BY THORNTON'S HIT?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center

Central Division's David Perron (57) and Alex Pietrangelo skate in the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25, 2020, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Would David Perron's career have been different if Joe Thornton had not put that nasty hit on him and concussed him?

TOM T.: Losing almost one full season and a big part of another when you're in your early 20s is not a good thing. He may well have had a 30-goal season in there -- he had 21 goals in 57 games in 2011-12 - and that does change the way teams look at you. If he had that, would the Blues have traded him to Edmonton when they did?

As to whether Perron would be playing like he is now earlier in his career, I don't know about that. The move to Vegas turned his career around. Jonathan Marchessault got him to use a new stick, which revived his career. If he doesn't do that, I don't know how his game would be today.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports