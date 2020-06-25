PERSONNEL CONCERNS FOR FOOTBALL?

QUESTION: What position group of the Mizzou football team are you most excited about? Which one is the one group that worries you the most?
MATTER: I'll be excited if there's a football season and we have access to the stadium and interviews. As far as which position group interests me, you have to start at quarterback. Who wins the job? Will they play more than one? Will they run some Wildcat with other playmakers?
From there, I'm curious to see what the receiver group looks like. They've added some pieces there. In the secondary, can the two senior safeties develop into the SEC's best tandem?
If I were paid to have concerns about the roster, I'd start with cornerback, offensive line and defensive end. Can they create a pass rush from the front four? Is there depth at corner? Have they settled on a strong front five along the offensive line?
