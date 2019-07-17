QUESTION: Odds today of Petro (above left) and Schenn (above right) wearing the Blue Note in Oct. 2020? Less than a coin flip on both.
TOM T.: I think it's better than a coin flip on both. They're two key elements of the team and the Blues have a strong incentive to keep them around. The challenge will be if other teams make them bigger offers, which could happen with Schenn, because he's a couple years younger. Which would be an incentive for Armstrong to try to wrap them up before they go on the market.
And Pietrangelo isn't easily replaced, which will make the Blues want to keep him even more. Neither are at a point in their career like Backes was.
Follow-up: What could the Blues get in a trade for Schenn if they aren't likely to sign him?
TOM T.: Not as much as they could have gotten earlier. He'd be a rental this season for someone, so you're not talking getting appreciable talent in return. And if the Blues can't sign him, it's better for them to look at him as a rental and hang on to him. But I think they'll do as much as they can to re-sign him.